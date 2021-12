MILLER, Angela Nicole



Age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



December 8, 2021. Funeral



service 11 am Thursday, December 16, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover St. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.