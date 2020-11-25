X

MILLER, Ann

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MILLER, Ann

Ann Miller, age 77 of Fairborn, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Trinity of Fairborn. She was born January 18, 1943, in Whitley Co., KY, the daughter of the late Elijah and Bessie (Barton) Egnor. Ann was the

baby of the family as the last of 14 children born to her

parents and she was the last one to pass away. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB where she was employed as a cashier and cook with the base restaurants. An avid volunteer, Ann enjoyed helping with many worthy causes over the years and she was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 8437. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Hal; son, Robert (Mariana) Bolen of Fairborn; grandchildren, Robert E. Bolen III, Kimberly Bolen, Mariana Liberty Boyle, Steven Lee Gaddis; step-children, Mark (Shirleen) Miller, Theresa (Jon) Tallman, Patricia Miller,

Michael (Molly) Miller; special sister-in-law, Margaret Egnor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will he held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Trinity of Fairborn.

Condolences may be made to the family at


www.BeltonStroup.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.