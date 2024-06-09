Miller, Barbara

Miller (Holler), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Miller, age 83, of Miamisburg passed away June 3, 2024 after a brief illness. She was born January 5, 1941 in Farmersville to Hubert and Viola Holler. Preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Larry, and stepson Michael Miller. Survived by her husband of 22 years, Winfield E. Miller, Jr, sister Sandra Bernal (Scott), brothers Dale (Miriam) and Gary (Susan), daughter Lori Roberts, stepdaughter Becky (Wes) Williams, stepson Edward (Jodi), granddaughter Esme, bonus grandchildren Bridget, Alan (Molly), Natalie (Nate), and Benton, bonus great grandchildren Levi, Annie, Keegan, Noah, and Sam and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 1959. She was an elementary school teacher at Valley View Schools for 35 years and spent her retirement time traveling, crafting, sending cards for all occasions and gardening. She won many beautification awards for her gardening skills. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the chapel at David's Cemetery. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



