MILLER, Bryon R.



Age 62. Sunrise September 24, 1958, and Sunset June 20, 2021. Visitation 5:30 PM and Funeral 6:30 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Greater Grace



Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln 45506. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery, Friday, July 2, 2021, 10 AM. Ministry of Comfort



entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the



complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MILLER Family, visit



www.TheChapelofPeace.com