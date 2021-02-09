MILLER, Cloyd Calvin



Age 80, of Union, was reunited with his beautiful wife Sharon in the arms of Jesus on February 6, 2021, with his family by his side. Calvin was born to James and Verchie Miller on May 15, 1940. He is preceded in passing by both of his parents; his loving wife, Sharon; granddaughter, Megan Miller; brothers, James Jr., Howard,



Elzie, and Tom and sister, Faye. Calvin is survived by his precious kids, Robin (Ron) Short, Gary (Sherrie) Miller, and Amy (Josh) Cox; brothers, Frank and Vonnie; and sister, Glenna. He also leaves, as a special gift to the world, his greatest blessings, his pride and joy – his grandchildren, Brad (Alyssa) Short, Bethany (Colt) Magel, Nicole Miller, Jessica Miller, Jacob Cox, and two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Ava Short. Calvin cherished time with his family. He enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music, fishing, working around the house and restoring old trucks. Calvin could fix or build just about anything and everything; and he always had a big smile and a kind word for everybody he met. He will be greatly missed by his family, and by hundreds of friends from the bluegrass music community. Calvin blessed our family with the gifts of faith, love, laugh, talent and strength. He is Dad, Papaw, Paw Paw - and he is forever in our lives and hearts until we meet Him and Mom again on Heaven's Bright Shore. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, 8010 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45414 with Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11:00 am until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

