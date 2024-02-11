Miller, Denny



Denny Miller, 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the morning of February 9, 2024, after several years of failing health. He was born January 8, 1959, in Tucson, AZ, to Ralph and Ruth (Mercer) Miller. He retired from the weatherization program in 2017 after 27 years of service. His passion was always Indian Artifacts, and many hours were spent "hunting" the fields in earlier years and collecting throughout his life. Renovating houses then became our thing, and we were "weekend warriors" for many years, with the help of great family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Amy (Hixon) Miller, brother Dave Miller, sons, Michael (Michelle) Miller and grand-sons Collen and Ethan of Springfield, Jason (Melissa Kimball) Miller of West Liberty, our "like a son" for the past 6 years, Danny Lee Miller, and his beloved dog Duke. Additionally he is survived by his in-laws, Joy and Pete Hixon and Greg and Tracy Hixon, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and best friend, Danny Miller in 2001, "special" neph-ew Adam Lee Miller a year ago, and several good friends from "back in the day" . Per his wishes, there will be no service at this time, but a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Denny was a fun loving, unique, special kinda crazy guy, it was a wild ride, but he was the love of my life and I wouldn't change any (at least most) of it. Condolences may be expressed through Jones-Kennedy-Zechman Funeral Home @ www.jkzfh.com



