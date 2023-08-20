Miller, Dewey R.



Dewey Robert Miller, a loving husband, devoted father, and esteemed veteran, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side in Columbus, Ohio on August 16, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1946, in Columbus to proud parents, Pearl and Carrie (Martin) Miller. Dewey served proudly in the United States Marines as a combat veteran during the Vietnam War. His bravery and dedication earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow servicemen. After his military service, Dewey continued to serve his community by being actively involved with the Marine Corps League for several years. He retired from Navistar after 33 years of dedicated service. Dewey had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed kayaking and traveling, always seeking new experiences and cherished memories. One of his greatest joys was attending Marine reunions and spending time with friends at the VFW and Union Club where he could reminisce about his time in service and connect with fellow veterans. Dewey's greatest source of pride was his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife Karla (Sinclair) Miller, whom he married on August 29, 1986. Together they built a strong foundation of love and support that endured the test of time. Dewey was a caring father to Donald R. (Dee) Miller, Dana M. Weldy, Paula L. (Michael) Alexander, Samantha L. Copen, and Richard A. (Tabitha) Dixon. He cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren Christopher, Ashley, Carl, Erica, Michelle, Cordell, and Michael and took immense delight in being a part of their lives. Dewey's legacy lives on through seven great-grandchildren who will continue to be inspired by his love and kindness. Visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center on August 22, 2023, from 1-3pm with funeral service beginning at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in memory of Dewey to the Marine Corp League or the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com