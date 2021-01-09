MILLER, Doris "Jean"



A lifelong resident of Springfield, was born on August 19, 1925, and passed away on



January 5, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Sparrow, her husband of over 50 years, Martin and her four sisters, Jane Heckler, Janet



Roberts, Joyce Roberts and



Julie Algeo. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Tina) and Mark, her granddaughter, Erin (Paul) Torrie and several nieces and nephews. She



enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques and was a



member of the Miami Valley antiques study club. Jean was



also very creative. She painted and did beautiful needlepoint. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her sister, Jane were active at the Pennsylvania House, where they served as docents. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania House, 1311 W. Main Street, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or to a charity of your choice.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.conroyfh.com.

