MILLER, Franklin D.



"Frank"



85, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born April 13, 1936, to Vercie (Emery) and James Miller. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel J. Miller; parents; siblings, James J. Miller, Elsie Miller,



Howard Miller, Tom Miller,



Calvin Miller, Faye Marsh. He is survived by his children,



Debbie Fulton, Buddy Cartwright, Linda Lambert, Frankie



Miller; brother, Vonnie Miller; sister, Glenna Hardy; and



many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members. Visitation for Frank will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at



3 p.m. Burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

