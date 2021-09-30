dayton-daily-news logo
MILLER, Franklin D.

"Frank"

85, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born April 13, 1936, to Vercie (Emery) and James Miller. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel J. Miller; parents; siblings, James J. Miller, Elsie Miller,

Howard Miller, Tom Miller,

Calvin Miller, Faye Marsh. He is survived by his children,

Debbie Fulton, Buddy Cartwright, Linda Lambert, Frankie

Miller; brother, Vonnie Miller; sister, Glenna Hardy; and

many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members. Visitation for Frank will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at

3 p.m. Burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

