MILLER, Franklin D.
"Frank"
85, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born April 13, 1936, to Vercie (Emery) and James Miller. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel J. Miller; parents; siblings, James J. Miller, Elsie Miller,
Howard Miller, Tom Miller,
Calvin Miller, Faye Marsh. He is survived by his children,
Debbie Fulton, Buddy Cartwright, Linda Lambert, Frankie
Miller; brother, Vonnie Miller; sister, Glenna Hardy; and
many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members. Visitation for Frank will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at
3 p.m. Burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral