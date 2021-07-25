MILLER, Fredric Lee



The beloved husband of Hope Felton-Miller, will be remembered for his love of family, food, music, and tools. Fred was a loving father of four, grandfather of ten, and a lifelong lover of The Ohio State marching band.



On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Fred passed peacefully at the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community in Hyde Park at age 83. He lived a full life, despite living with Parkinson's



Disease for seventeen years. His wife Hope and four children were present physically and in spirit for his passing.



Fred is survived by his children: April (James) Miller Flessa, Matthew (Crystal) Miller, Pamela (Ronald) Miller Heyart, and Haleigh (Alex DiLalla) Miller, and his adored grandchildren



Reid, Marie, Lydia, Clara, Nolan, Isaac, Nicholas, Nadine,



Natalie and Nathan. He is preceded in death by his brother Edward Miller.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove



Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, the family suggests donations in Fred's memory to The New School Montessori, the Chautauqua Institution School of Music, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Sympathy may be expressed and additional information may be found at www.springgrove.org.

