MILLER, George

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MILLER, George Wendell George Wendell Miller, age 93, of Englewood, fell asleep in death Oct. 1, 2020. George had been a minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 70 years. To support his ministry, he taught in the Trotwood-Madison school system for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lou Anne; 2 children, Luke (Merrit) Miller and Jennifer (Scott) Wallace; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. The family will not be having services at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

