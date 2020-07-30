Breaking News

Grand jury indicts Householder, 4 others in corruption case

X

MILLER, Gloria

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

MILLER, Gloria A. Age 90, formerly of Tipp City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by 2 sons, David (Diane) Miller and Jim (Lisa) Miller; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 1, at 11:00 am at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10-11 am. To read Gloria's life story please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.