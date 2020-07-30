MILLER, Gloria A. Age 90, formerly of Tipp City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by 2 sons, David (Diane) Miller and Jim (Lisa) Miller; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 1, at 11:00 am at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10-11 am. To read Gloria's life story please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

