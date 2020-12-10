MILLER, Grace Mildred "Millie"



Grace Mildred "Millie" Miller, age 90, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Ira and Thelma (Murphy) Lance. On



July 8, 1951, she married



Raymond E. Miller, Jr. in Wilmington, Delaware. Millie was employed for many years in the cafeteria at Procter and Gamble, Miami Valley Labs. She was an active member of Venice Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was also a member of Ross Lioness Club, Town and Country Garden Club, a former Girl Scout Leader, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her husband, Ray Miller, Jr.; four children, Raymond E. (Teresa) Miller III,



Barbara Ross; Glenn (Susan) Miller, and Don (Carolyn) Miller; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Monroe Lance; and her



son-in-law, Dennis Ross. Visitation will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4244 Layhigh Road, Ross, Ohio, on Friday,



December 11, 2020, from 1:30 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, Memorials may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061 or to Meals on Wheels, Community First, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

