Miller, Grover

2 hours ago

MILLER, Grover G.

92 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on March 5, 1930, the son of Burdette Paul and Eva Viola (Pflueger) Miller. He retired from Navistar after more than 40 years of service and was a Mason. Survivors include his two children, Grant Miller and Abbie Miller; seven grandchildren, Veronica, Hannah, Jacob, Sage, Madeline, Elijah and Piper; great-grandson, Bronson and two sisters, Dorothy Neer and Judy DesJardins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and two sisters, Patty

Tullis and Jennie Patton. Private services will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

