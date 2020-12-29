X

MILLER, J.C.

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MILLER, J.C.

Age 79 of Fairfield Township, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2020. J.C. was born in Berea, Kentucky, on June 12, 1941, to Luther Miller and Lou Etta (Spears) Miller. In 1947, his family moved to Ohio, where he attended Fairfield City Schools. On March 7, 1959, he married Patty Saylor. Soon after, he was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Brock & Sons, Inc., where he worked for over 50 years. Through the years, he enjoyed spending time with family, boating at Lake Cumberland, watching classic westerns, and playing cards with his numerous friends around the area.

J.C. is survived by his loving wife, Patty Miller; his children, Randy MIller and Denny (Cyndi) Miller; his grandchildren, Dustin (Carine) Miller, Casey (Leslie) Miller, Skylor (Danielle) Miller, Destiny (Danny) Kramer, and Jaidin (Nick) Batter; his great-grandchildren, Jaycee Miller, Kylie Miller, Corbin Miller, Grace Miller, Peyton Miller, Will Miller, Kade Miller, Kole

Miller, and Stassi Kramer; and his brothers, Ed Miller and

Randall Miller. J.C. was preceded in death by his parents,

Luther Miller and Lou Etta Miller; one son, Dwayne Miller; one brother, Bill Miller; and two sisters, Helen Roberts and Mickey McGuire.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Please note that the wearing of masks is required, along with appropriate social distancing practices.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.