MILLER, J.C.



Age 79 of Fairfield Township, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2020. J.C. was born in Berea, Kentucky, on June 12, 1941, to Luther Miller and Lou Etta (Spears) Miller. In 1947, his family moved to Ohio, where he attended Fairfield City Schools. On March 7, 1959, he married Patty Saylor. Soon after, he was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Brock & Sons, Inc., where he worked for over 50 years. Through the years, he enjoyed spending time with family, boating at Lake Cumberland, watching classic westerns, and playing cards with his numerous friends around the area.



J.C. is survived by his loving wife, Patty Miller; his children, Randy MIller and Denny (Cyndi) Miller; his grandchildren, Dustin (Carine) Miller, Casey (Leslie) Miller, Skylor (Danielle) Miller, Destiny (Danny) Kramer, and Jaidin (Nick) Batter; his great-grandchildren, Jaycee Miller, Kylie Miller, Corbin Miller, Grace Miller, Peyton Miller, Will Miller, Kade Miller, Kole



Miller, and Stassi Kramer; and his brothers, Ed Miller and



Randall Miller. J.C. was preceded in death by his parents,



Luther Miller and Lou Etta Miller; one son, Dwayne Miller; one brother, Bill Miller; and two sisters, Helen Roberts and Mickey McGuire.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Please note that the wearing of masks is required, along with appropriate social distancing practices.



