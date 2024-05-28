Miller, Jack

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Miller, Jack

MILLER, Jack

age 83, of Fairfield, passed away on May 22, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory, three beautiful daughters, Jackie (Don Cipollini), Jennifer (Roger Beard), and Jana (Bryan Stinchcomb) and their families.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th at 5:00  7:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton.

Condolences may be offered and full obituary available at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hedden, Linda
2
Barker, Billy
3
Neroni, Peter
4
Patko, Charmaine
5
Detmer, Betsy Ann
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top