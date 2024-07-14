Miller, James William "Jim"



James (Jim) William Miller, born on November 15, 1929, in Gratis, Ohio, to Willard John Miller and Ruth Elizabeth (Furrey) Miller (both deceased). Jim passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on July 6, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio with his family present. Jim is survived by Kathleen (Kathy) his loving wife of nearly 70 years, and his devoted children: Scott Miller (Gloria) and sons, Johnathan and Nicholas, Mike Miller and sons, Kyle (Shonda) and Adam (Taylor), Karen Miller and son Rich (Amy), and daughter Chevona Simpson (Dustin), and daughter Katie Thornton (Eric), Kristy Miller, and Kelly Ayres (Vincent) and daughter Samantha Kingsolver (Chris), and son Seth (Anna). He was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, whom he loved having around. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his and Kathy's beloved infant son Terry. Jim graduated from Gratis High School as valedictorian before attending THE Ohio State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and attained his Professional Engineer (PE) license. He had a distinguished career as a Brake Systems Engineer at Delco Moraine, a division of General Motors, before becoming a partial owner and later owner of Miller Engineering Group, which worked within the automotive and general mechanical engineering industry. He also established Miller Calibration, providing services across multiple industries. Jim served in the United States Army, and was assigned to Germany post WWII. While in Germany, he witnessed the appreciation the people of the occupied areas had for the U.S. Military. He had a sincere appreciation for his fellow buddies in uniform. He will be remembered for his work ethic, the dedication of the people that worked on projects for the company, and the love he had for his family and friends, whether it be a company gathering or family picnic with his extended family and friends. He enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and had a passion for raising horses and following his family's harness racing activities. Jim also cherished traveling around the country, while taking in some of our nations beautiful and even obscure sites, and spending time near or on the water wherever they were. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio, on Thursday, July 18th. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that helps veterans and first responders with support to families of fallen heroes and specially designed homes for those with catastrophic injuries. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of James with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com