MILLER, James L.



59, of Northridge. We unexpectedly lost our much-beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend on December 30, 2021, after a short illness. He was born on January 29, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceding him in death was his mother Betty Miller, brother Jeffrey Miller, and great-nephew Kendrick Roberts. Four grandparents were also predeceased: Francis and Gertrude Miller, and



Gerald and Maud Miller. He is survived by his father Francis Miller Jr., sister Janet Miller Jones (Dan), sister-in-law Georgia Sigler Miller, sister Judy Miller Horner (Glen), brother Jerald Miller (Pamela), uncle Robert Miller (Lois); also many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Jim was a gentle, intelligent beam of light and kindness in a world that can be dark and challenging. His interests were as unlimited as his capacity to keep believing in the Browns. We all loved his incomparable sense of humor and his huge laugh. He had a deep faith in Jesus and is now in the presence of the Lord. Jim was a proud 1980 graduate of Northridge High School, and went on to study at Sinclair College. He was a life-long resident of Northridge and loved his community. Jim was a loyal CNC machinist at Quality Quartz Engineering for 27 years. A big empty space is in our hearts Jimbo—we'll miss you so much. A graveside service and celebration of Jim's life will be held at a medically safer date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SICSA Animal Adoptions



