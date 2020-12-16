MILLER, Jane B.



MASON - Our beloved Jane B. Miller passed away on December 14, 2020, after valiantly fighting the dreaded virus. Jane was born on January 29, 1925, in Vienna, Austria, to Ernest and Helene (Kucki) Goldberger, who predecease her. Her brother, Paul Goldberger, also predeceased her. Jane is survived by her soulmate and partner for life, Albert W. Miller (Orschie), to whom she was married for 69 wonderful years. She is also survived by her sons Fred (Robin), Randy (Barbara), and Ron Miller, grandchildren Stephanie Miller, Jeremy (Kaylie) Miller, Lauren (Drew) Kipfer, Deborah (Mark) Raines, Eric Miller, and great-grandchildren Rebecca Raines and Henry Miller. Jane meant the world to all of us. There was no better wife, mother, grandmother, or friend. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Holocaust & Humanity Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jewish National Fund, or to Beth Israel Synagogue, Hamilton, Ohio.



