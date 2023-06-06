Miller, Jewell



Jewell Miller, age 99, of Englewood passed away on June 3, 2023 at Brookdale Centennial Park. She was born on October 29, 1923 in Richmond, KY to the late Arthur Renfro and Nellie Mae (Benton) Renfro. Jewell was a part of cub scouts and on the P.T.A board for many years. She also loved crafting and was a great cook and homemaker. She is survived by her sons, Lavon (Patti) Miller and Greg (Mare) Miller; grandchildren, Beth (Robbie) Rosenkranz, Michael (Amanda) Miller, Robert (Phoebe) Bolin, and Tony Miller; great grandchildren, Kiersten, Brody, Samantha, Dylan, Kylie, and Penelope; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Jewell is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Leroy Miller; brother, Eugene; and sisters, Tamer and Maxine. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd, Brookville, OH 45309). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

