MILLER, LeRoy E. "Lee"



Age 93 of Bellbrook passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy and two sons, Lee and Marty. He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Miller (Thom McDonald), Emilie (Michael) Kulp, three sons, Matt (Keri), Larry (Robin Boehmer), Chris (Christine); his



brother Lawrence; twelve grandchildren, Mike, Jon, Chuck,



Madison, Morgan, Eric, Lee, Stephanie, Patrick, Nick, Anielia, Molly; seven great-grandchildren, Megan, Claire, Alex, Olivia, Mackenzie, Liliana and his special friend Viola Konen. Lee was a graduate of Chaminade High School, an Alumni of the



University of Dayton, served in the U.S. Army and worked as an Accountant with Dayco Corporation for over 45 years. He was an active member of Ascension Church, the Carroll High School boosters and founder of Health Foods Unlimited. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Ascension Church, Thursday,



October 14, 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascension Church.

