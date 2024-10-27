Miller, Lowell T.



Lowell T. Miller, age 94 of Trenton, passed away October 24, 2024, at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Center. He was retired from Armco Steel, where he had been employed for 36 years. Lowell was born February 27, 1930, in Christiansburg, Ohio, to Gail and Gladys (Thackery) Miller. Preceding Lowell in death were his first wife, Viola (Wray) Miller; his second wife, Mary Lee (Staight White) Miller; two grandsons, Zachary Miller and Drew Miller; one great-grandson, Joey Miller; and three sisters, Ruth Lippincott, Carol Johnson, and Mary Ellen Charles. He is survived by his three children, Debbie Miller of Trenton, Becky Miller of Troy, and Brian (Karen) Miller of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Jacob (Jozzy) Miller of Trenton and Samantha Miller of Hamilton; four great-grandchildren, Cassie Miller, Alex Miller, Katie Cupp, and Chris Taylor; two sisters, Jeanette Leethy of Beavercreek and Wilma Leethy of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lowell was a graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School and joined the U.S. Army Air Corp-being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of CARE (Concerned Armco Retired Employees), VFW Post 3809 (Miami Valley), American Legion Post 0199 (Harrison), and Moose Lodge 501 (Middletown). Services will be at the convenience of the family with burial at Honeycreek Cemetery in Christiansburg. Memorial contributions can be made in Lowell's memory to Madison Township Fire & EMS, 5610 W Alexandria Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 or the veteran/first responder organization of your choice. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



