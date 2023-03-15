Miller, Lucille



Lucille "Lucy" Miller passed away Saturday, March 4th at the Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona. Lucy was born April 25th, 1928 in Raleigh, North Carolina. As a young girl she moved with her family to Virginia where she eventually met her former husband, James O. Miller while he served in the US Navy (Lucy always had a thing for men in uniform). After a time, Lucy and Jim moved to the Dayton, Ohio area and soon welcomed their first of five children, David (Robin), Jim (Diana), Kim (Mike deceased), Jeff and Greg (Linda). Lucy had 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lucy went to work at Chrysler Air Temp working in marketing and sales while Jim worked at various jobs eventually working in furniture sales. Lucy was instrumental in the opening of the first of several Jim Miller Furniture and appliance stores in and around Dayton, providing both financial funding as well as office management skills as they expanded their business eventually owning five separate stores located in the area. Lucy never fully retired from sales working at various times with Mary Kay cosmetics, Home Interiors, and several other organizations. In addition, she always enjoyed artistic pursuits, including drawing, painting. Recently she tried decoupage. Lucy moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she fully embraced the "Old West". Lucy greatly enjoyed her family, including her daughter-in-law Robin Rae, who took great care of her for the past 15 years along with the help of her daughter Kim. She also greatly looked forward to her daily calls from her son Jeff who had the ability to make her laugh, even when she was feeling not her best. We will all miss her laughter. Rest in peace Mom.

