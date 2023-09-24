Miller, Marilyn

MILLER (Jenkins), Marilyn Kay



Marilyn Kay Miller, 85, departed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 22, 2023. She was born in Urbana, Ohio on August 5, 1938 to Donald and Rowena Jenkins.



Marilyn attended Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation, she was wed to Burton Frederic Miller on April 2, 1960. Together they raised three children: Melinda Bullivant (Robert), Burton "Jeff" Miller and Michelle Pendleton.



In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Burt; son, Jeff and a sister, Donna Peare.



Marilyn worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Community Hospital in Springfield as well as a school nurse at the Springfield City Schools and Catholic Central School. She subsequently worked as a pool nurse at Kelly Health Care and as a medical surgical nurse at Urbana Hospital. After retirement in 1995, she embraced her new role as devoted grandmother to Jeffrey (Christina) Pendleton and Jenna (Zack) Jenkins, who lovingly referred to her as "MeMe." Marilyn continued her dedication to helping others by volunteering her services at Springfield Regional Hospital. She loved to knit and used this talent to produce hundreds of caps for newborns at this hospital. She was a long-time member of the congregation at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield. Marilyn treasured the many enduring friendships that she maintained throughout her lifetime, notably her school classmates and her colleagues in the nursing profession.



Marilyn will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, and her gentle, thoughtful manner.



She was brave, beautiful and graceful through her final journey. Deepest gratitude to Dr. Felix Kencana, The James at The Ohio State University and Ohio's Hospice.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Marilyn's life will begin at 11:00 with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. The family will continue to receive guests during a reception beginning at Noon in The Landing, adjacent to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Marilyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Burt and her son, Jeff at Rose Hill Burial Park during a private family ceremony. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





