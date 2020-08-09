MILLER, Mark Mason Mark Mason Miller, 64, died on August 5, 2020. Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gina (Wagner) Miller; daughters, Monica Miller and Sarah Brown; granddaughters, Brooklyn Miller, Justice Cochran, Lyric Musick, and Isabel Brown; close family and friends; but most importantly, his four legged girl Bella. Mark is proceeded in death by his mom, Doris (Corvin) Inskeep; father, Albert Miller; and sister, Sharon Moon. Gathering to honor Mark will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Full obituary at www.richardraffdunbar.com



