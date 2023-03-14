Miller, Martha M.



MILLER, Martha M., 94, of South Vienna, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 in her home surrounded by family. Martha was born February 26, 1929 in London, Ohio the daughter of John and Josephine (Walnig) Sexton. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Martha loved bowling, baking and cooking for her husband and family, working in her flower beds, and especially taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also volunteered at Mercy Hospital for many years. Survivors include three children, Marleen (Darmis) Litteral, Wayne (Diane) Miller and John Miller; seven grandchildren, Shane (Dawn) O'Neill, Lance O'Neill, Wyatt Miller, Clint Miller, Travis (Leah) Miller, Jessica (Nick) Mussetter and Tony (Ashley, fiancé) Miller; six great grandchildren, Aydin, Avariee, Kennedy, Colton, Mason and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 1993; and two siblings, Teresa Miller and Karl Vogel. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.

