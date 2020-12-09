MILLER, Mary Jo



Mary Jo Miller, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, December 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH 45013. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary



