MILLER, Mary Toler



Age 94, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 yrs. Dale Miller, Paul Williams, the father of her children, parents Eva Ethel (Russell) Toler and Daniel Lee Toler, 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Survivors include her son Paul Daniel (Monique) Williams, a daughter Deborah Ann Williams, a brother Larry Gene (Violet) Toler, grandchildren Suzanne and Bonnie, great-grandchildren Jackson and Oliver. Mary worked as a Legal Secretary for Kusworm and Myers and Attorney Meyering. Most of all she was a loving mother to Debbie and Danny. Funeral Service 11 am Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Pastor Don Payne officiating. Burial immediately following in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

