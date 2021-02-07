MILLER, Mina Ruth



Age 99, of Springboro, passed away January 21, at Butler



Warren County Hospice of



Middletown. Born to David and Berenice Jacot in Connorsville, IN, in 1921, she was raised in Middletown, and was a graduate from Middletown High School in 1939. She then earned a teaching degree from Bowling Green State University and began a lifelong teaching career which she described as being "in my blood, I dearly loved



being a teacher". That life choice led her to a series of jobs which entailed teaching elementary students in Lima,



Hamilton, Middletown, and Springboro. She also taught



Sunday School for over 50 years at the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown and the United Church of Christ in Springboro. Additionally, in her older years she was a volunteer reading tutor at the Lebanon Correctional Institution.



As a member of the Springboro United Church of Christ, she served as a Deacon, and Elder and President of the Consistory. She was a member of the Clearcreek Gardeners, the DAR, the Middletown Civic Chorus, and the Middletown Teachers Club. She belonged to RHO Kappa Delta, Beta Sigma Phi, and Delta Gamma Honorary. She was also known for her craft skills and was a notable pianist.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Jacot Park in Middletown was named for her father. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Marion Ethel Ross and her husband, John Herbert Miller. She is survived by her sons, John (Lory) Miller of Springboro, Bill Miller of Miamisburg, and by granddaughter, Peyton (Corey) Birchmeier of Ft Wayne, IN. Also, nephews and "second sons", Don Ross of Springboro, David (Wynne) Ross of Centerburg, and Mike (Peggy) Ross of Shutesburg, MA; and by niece, Beth O'Shields. She also is survived by



special friend, Michele Ross; by several great-nephews and



nieces; thirteen great-great-nephews and nieces.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled later in the year. Memorial contributions may be sent to the United Church of Christ in Springboro.

