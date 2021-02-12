X

MILLER, Patricia

MILLER, Patricia "Pat" (nee Woodworth)

Age 91, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Randall Residence of Tipp City. She leaves her

husband of 71 years, William "Bill" Miller; daughters, Diane (Vince) Popp and Gwen (Gary) Richardson; sons, Bill (Liz),

Robert (Maxine), John

(Kimberly), and Mark (Susan); brothers, Gordon (Janet), Glenn (Sonnie), and Terry

(Barbara) Woodworth; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son, James Christopher; 3 precious granddaughters, Allison, Lindsey and Lauren; parents, Ralph and Evangeline (Murphy) Woodworth; and sister, Gwen (Eddie) Hausman. Pat was born in Toledo, OH, and moved to Dayton in 1939 during the Great

Depression. She graduated from Kiser High School. Pat will be known for her volunteerism at Holy Angels and Corpus Christi parishes, as a Journal Herald Branch Manager, and for her service at Montgomery County Medical Society. Pat and Bill loved spending time with their children and grandchildren in North Carolina during the summer and Pike County, OH, in the fall. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Saturday,

February 13, 2021, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 527 Forest Ave. Dayton, OH. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Hospital or The Alzheimer's Association. To leave the family a special

message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

