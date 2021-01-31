MILLER, Peggy

X

Peggy Miller, age 66 of Fairborn, passed away January 15, 2021. She was born March 30, 1954, in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard and Adda Betty (Innes) Felton. Peggy was a lover and creator, with a "life is good" lens for life and fierce determination. More than anything, she loved being with family and grandchildren. Her ambition to create flourished in hobbies of sewing, gardening, and quilting. A love for all things pigs, yes pigs, help paint the picture for her goofy personality. She was a member of PEO, and volunteer for the Raptor Center in Yellow Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rick. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Craig; three sons, Craig (Tara) Miller, Bradley F. (Gina) Miller, Benjamin I. (Erin) Miller; grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Liliana, & Hudson; and sister, Mari

(Donald) Pitt. A private service will be held by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to PEO "Chapter AK, Dayton Ohio Scholarships Fund-2" at

https://donations.peointernational.org/. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

