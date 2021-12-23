MILLER, Raymond

MILLER, Jr., Raymond E.



Age 90, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on



December 20, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was born on December 23, 1930, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Elizabeth (Chance) and



Raymond Miller, Sr. He graduated from Wilmington City Schools and on July 8, 1951, he married Grace Mildred Lance. Ray was employed at Proctor and Gamble as an engineer for 32 years. He was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church where he sang for many years in the choir. He was also a member of Ross Lions Club, a past District Governor of the



Lions Club; and a former scout master of Boy Scout Troop #923. He distributed food for Meals on Wheels, was involved with the Council on Aging, enjoyed bowling, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his four children,



Raymond E. (Teresa) Miller III, Barbara Ross, Glenn (Susan) Miller, and Don (Carolyn) Miller; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris (Bill) Singleton; her sister-in-law, Georgianna Miller and many other loving



relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred Miller; his son-in-law, Denny Ross; and one brother, Paul J. Miller. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral



services will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4044 Layhigh Road, Ross, OH, on Monday at 1 p.m. with burial



following in Venice Cemetery in Ross. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

