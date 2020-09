MILLER, Richard L. "Dick" Age 82, of Spring Valley, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Family will greet friends 5-7 PM on Thursday, September 24 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit Dick's Tribute Wall on www.routsong.com