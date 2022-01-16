Hamburger icon
MILLER, Rod

Age 75 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away 01/08/2022, at

Kettering Memorial Hospital. He was born in Burdine, Kentucky, on 12/11/1946, to

parents Harold and Helen (Huddelson) Miller who preceded him in death as well as

sisters Phyllis Banford and

Linda Tinch. Rod was a graduate of Wright State University and spent a career in land

management with Nature

Conservancy. He was an avid golfer and nature enthusiast. He is survived by loving sister Donna Pack as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

