MILLER, Sheila

MILLER (nee Lees), Sheila M.



Age 86, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband F. Leon Miller after 61 years of marriage and a son David Lee Miller, age 23, and parents, James and Marjorie Lees. Survived by her daughter, Angela, grandson Austin and family, her granddaughter Lahnie Renee Lamb and family, many treasured nieces, nephews, sisters and cousins. Sheila was born in Yorkshire, England, the eldest of 4 girls to the late James and Marjorie Lees. Emigrated to the U.S. with the help of Aunt Gladys and Uncle Theodore Carter. She retired from Key Bank (formerly 3rd National and Society Bank) after 30 yrs. Sheila attended Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services 1 pm Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45429. Pastor Ron Reynolds officiating. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until service time at 1 pm. Online condolences may be sent to



