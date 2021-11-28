MILLER, Shellie A.



57, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home in Dayton. She was born September 28, 1964, to Cledith Gulley



and Barbara (Kobler) in San Bernadino, California. Shellie was a native of Coos Bay,



Oregon. She was a licensed massage therapist and she was trained through the Self Health Institute. Her practice was Body Connected in Vandalia, Ohio. She studied music theatre and was active in the



theatre in Trotwood. Shellie was a saint in her involvement in raising many, many children. She was a Dayton "Gem" as she was always looking out for others in her neighborhood.



Shellie is survived by her brothers and sisters, Vickey Page, Robert Gulley, David Gericke, Dale and Kelly Gericke, Michael Gulley, Patty Gulley-Johns, and multiple nieces and nephews. Her partner, John P. Moore, III. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Kobler Criswell; and father, Cledith Gulley. Special thanks goes to Herbert and Jay Reboulet, Tom and Brenda Stahl, Cindy Barley; from the Crossroads Hospice of Dayton: Steve Hoke, Cassandra, Tracey, and Spencer.



Shelley says thanks to "The entire Yancey family from Brookville who taught me a lot about home, kids, love, shopping! Love you all –" Visitation for Shellie will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, Ohio, with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Burial to happen at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Collin Cares – Cancer Foundation; or Crossroads Hospice of Dayton.

