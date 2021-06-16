MILLER,



Thomas Ray "Bones"



Thomas Ray "Bones" Miller, age 59 of Tipp City passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Dayton. He was born in Dayton on October 6, 1961, the son of Larry and Pauline (Whitt) Miller. He was currently serving as the Operations Manager at T&R Welding Services in Dayton. He was a member of the Troy Fish & Game, the Tipp City FOE #2201 and an avid UD Flyers fan. His favorite thing to do was to watch his grandkids play at the ballfields. His next favorite thing was to go fishing and camping.



He is survived by his parents; his wife of 32 years Alisha (Harrison) Miller; children Sonarei (Chris) Hammond, Michelle (Hewe) McNelly, Corey Miller and bonus son Brain Schmitt; grandchildren Bentley, Lucas, Anais, Amirah, Atticus and Cora; brothers Allen Miller and Jeff (Gina) Miller; sister Amy Miller; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Juanita Miller.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

