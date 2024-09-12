Miller, Timothy E.



Timothy E. Miller, age 70 of Oxford, passed away peacefully at home after a yearlong battle with Glioblastoma on Monday, September 9, 2024. Tim was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 19, 1954 to Neal Miller and Helen (Wooten) Miller. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1972 and attended Georgetown College, but realized his true calling was farming. He returned to the family farm where he remained a lifelong farmer. Tim was proud to serve Reily Township as Trustee for 19 years. Tim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen; his four children and their families, Jill (Kerry) Manning, Erin (Dustin) Beckelhymer, Matt (Lori) Miller and Kate (Brandon) Kerr; eleven grandchildren; sister, Stephanie (Jerry) Johnson; mother-in-law, Phyllis Holstein; sisters-in-law, Joan (Tim) Howell and Margie (Randy) Webb; as well as many extended family members and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Arnie Holstein; sister-in-law, Nancy Huntington; and brother-in-law, Dennis Huntington. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Private graveside services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reily Township Fire and EMS, Reily Historical Society, and Hospice of Cincinnati.



