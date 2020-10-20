MILLER, Walter



Walter Miller, 95, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born March 6, 1925, in Barboursville, Kentucky, the son of Bill and Mary (Rhodes) Miller. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American



Legion Post 218 in Middletown. He is survived by sons, W. Douglas (Carletta) Miller, Norman (Becky) Miller; his daughter, Robin (Richard) Penrod; grandchildren, Nichole Miller, Matthew Miller, Zachary (Catarina) Miller, Jacob (Cassandra) Penrod; great-granddaughters, Andrea Watts and Sophie Miller; brother, Carl; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Lucy Miller, and brothers, Jessie and Cecil; sisters, Sadie, Stella, Marie and Delora. A gathering of family & friends will be held from 12 p.m. to



1 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Graveside services will follow at Miami Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, Ohio. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Kingston of



Miamisburg for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com