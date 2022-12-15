MILLER, William

MILLER, Jr., William Ovie



86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2022.



William was born on July 13th, 1936, to William Miller, Sr. and Virginia (Gaul) Moran in Dayton, Ohio. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and served for 8 years active and 2 years reserve out of Long Beach and San Diego, California. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and spent the subsequent 30 years as a volunteer EMT and Firefighter for Harrison Township as well as a laborer working for various industries.



After officially retiring in the mid-90's, William spent his time working with animals, refereeing soccer and enjoying much-deserved relaxation.



William was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Robert Caulfield; sister-in-law, Kathleen Caulfield; and ex-wife, Jacqueline Miller. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Roberta; and their children, Kelly Miller and Robert Miller; his children with Jacqueline - Diana Edmonds, April Miller, Monica Gay, Donald Miller and Earl Miller; his sister, Chassie Osborne (Ray); his brothers-in-law, Norman Caulfield (Maria) and Tim Caulfield; sisters-in-law, Regina Caulfield and Rose (Caulfield) Soltz (Steve); 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.



Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Father Angelo Anthony officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bill's memory.

