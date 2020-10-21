MILLER, Winifred Ann "Winnie"



Winifred Ann Miller "Winnie", 89, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16th, 2020, at Wooded Glen. She was born December 20, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Annabelle (Minor) Armstrong. Winnie was a nurse's aide for 20 years at Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Greater Grace Temple and loved to listen to gospel music. Winnie was known for being a great listener and offering spiritual advice. She was a wonderful cook and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence Miller; her children: Sharen Stephens, Terry A. Miller (Paula), Steven E. Miller (Kyoung), Cynthia Parsley (James) and Carolyn Brown; 20 grandchildren, 47 great- grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by children: Thomas Miller, Gregory Miller, Clarence Miller, Jr., Teresa Miller and Brenda Perymon; 3 grandchildren, 1 brother and 4 sisters. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane., Springfield, Ohio. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 10 a.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



