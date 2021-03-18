MILLION, Garland



Age 85, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1935, in Owsley County, Kentucky. He was



employed for 39 years at ARMCO/AK Steel, where he was a body repairman in the Transportation Department,



retiring in 1994. Garland was a member of the Buckeye Baptist Church. He ran Million's Boarding Stables for 50 years. For the last 15 years he and his wife Jeannette traveled the country and world. They also enjoyed camping. Preceding him in death were his parents, Woodrow and Georgia Million; one son, Jimmy; one brother, Dwayne; and one sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeannette Million; three



children, John (Marcy) Million, Jerry (Jody) Million and Jeff



(Lisa) Million; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel



Million; one sister, Carol Adams; and a host of friends.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the AMS Banquet Hall, 2710 S. Main Street, Middletown (next to the Sports Bowl) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor David Schenck officiating. Immediately following the service, please join us for a memorial dinner in honor of Garland. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com