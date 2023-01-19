MILLS, Christopher Scott



01/05/1963 - 12/30/2022



On Friday, December 30, 2022, Christopher S. Mills, passed away at the age of 59.



Chris was born on January 5, 1963, in Centerville, Ohio, to Lowell Mills and Betty Moore. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1981 and received his BS from Indiana University in 1985. Chris worked at Mills & Associates, a family business brokerage, where he worked until his death.



Chris had a passion for travel and an avid love for hunting and fishing. Chris often said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his children, whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and storytelling ability that was unmatched.



Chris is survived by his mother Betty Moore, his children, Amanda Sterle (Brian) and Rand Mills, grandson Luca Sterle, and brothers Michael Mills and Tom Cook. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

