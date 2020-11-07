MILLS-COOLEY, Ruth E.



Ruth E. Mills-Cooley, age 92 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 4, 1928, to the late



Marshall and Edith (Hileman) Hunter. Ruth worked for the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a



workshop supervisor for many years. She enjoyed crafting and playing cards and board games with family and friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Ruth is survived by her children; John (Lisa) Allspach, Mary Jane Million, Sue Ann Mussani; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a special cousin, Marian, as well as many extended family members and close friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Lindsay and her brother, John Marshall Hunter. Visitation will be held on



Monday, November 9, 2020, from 12:00 NOON until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the



Hospice of Southwest Ohio or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their care and support.

