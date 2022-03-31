MILLS, Georgia

MILLS (Whitaker),



Georgia M.



95, of Springfield Township died peacefully in her home on March 30, 2022.



She was born May 13, 1926, in Tazewell, Tennessee, the daughter of Mellie G. (Rice) and Henley Whitaker. On April 22, 1950, she married Clinton L. Mills. She worked at Springfield's D & A Box Company and Crowell Collier before becoming a mother. Georgia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She has been a faithful member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church for years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Mills, on June 12, 2003, and her son, Dearl T. Mills on June 4, 2013. She is survived by three daughters and two sons–in-law. Glenda M. and Ron Robertson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Brenda K. and Stanley Weekley; and Phyllis A. (Meyer) Schmid all of Springfield. Five grandchildren; Shawn Robertson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Shane Meyer of Bellefontaine, Ohio;



Richard E. Grabill III of Zanesfield, Ohio, April Meyer of Springfield, Ohio; and Derek Grabill of Columbus, Ohio. Nine great-grandchildren: Kayla Meyer, Austin Ferguson, Tyler



Jennings, Ethan Robertson, Gabriel Robertson, Hunter Swayne, Corbin Swayne, Huyana Swayne, and Hannah Meyer and several great-great children: Emiliana Swayne, Koda Lee, Adylee Swayne and Sage Tucker.



Her parents, Henley and Mellie Whitaker, two brothers, Denton and Harley B. Whitaker, and seven sisters, stillborn



infant sister, Nila Whitaker Friar, Ethel M. Whitaker Ayres, Mossie Whitaker Roark, and Gypsie Whitaker, Addie Whitaker, and Pauline Whitaker all preceded her in death.



A gathering of family and friends will be held in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, on April 2, 2022, from 9:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held



immediately following with Pastor David Steinmetz officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2650 Hilldale Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



