MILLS, James M.



Age 95 of Vandalia passed away on January 16, 2021. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 25th, 1925, to his parents Marvin and Zora Marie (Wilson) Mills. He was adopted and raised by his grandparents James Austin and Lulu Mae (Hawkins) Mills. He has lived in the Dayton area since 1946 where he worked 18 years for Walker, Norwick & Templin



Architects and 20 years for Helmig, Lienech and Doench consulting engineers and 11 years for Heapy Engineering as Sr. electrical systems designer. He retired in 1995 and took up genealogy as a hobby. He was a former member of the Northridge Baptist Church and is a member of the First Light Church of Vandalia. He was an Army Veteran of WWII serving on the front line in Belgium with the 106th Infantry Division, 423 Regiment, Company I at the start of the Battle of the Bulge where he became a prisoner of war. He was assigned to a work Kommando now know as Slaughterhouse Five



located in Dresden, Germany, and survived the deadly 1945 firestorm bombing raids. A book entitled Shadows of Slaughterhouse Five contains many memoirs of these prisoners of war describing what the conditions and life was like after the bombs stopped falling. Jim is a life member of the following: VFW Post 9927, American Ex-Prisoners of War Dayton Chapter #6 and the 106th Infantry Division Association. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Janice R. (Weaver) and his



children of a previous marriage to Betty C. Cox, one daughter, Barbara Ann Hobbs and four sons, Thomas A., James M.,



Justin G., Gregory A. and one stepson, Brett W. Milby. Six grandchildren, Six great-grandchildren and a half sister,



Patricia J. Celsi and half bother, Gerald L. Mills and many fine friends. He is proceeded in death by one grandson, James R. Mills and one stepson, Bryan E. Milby. Family will receive friends Friday, January 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that masks be worn in all public places. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a memory of Jim or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

