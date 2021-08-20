MILLS, Leslie F.



Leslie F. Mills, 89, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Arlington Pointe. He was born in Middletown, on July 9, 1932, to parents,



Jennings and Viola (Lindeman) Mills. Les had worked as a field service engineer for Black Clawson. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Les was a very active



member of First Baptist Church of Middletown, having held many positions in the church. He volunteered with several



organizations as well, including Atrium Hospital, SHALOM, the Grandpa Gang at Smith Park, the Giant Step Program with City of Middletown, Meals on Wheels and Habitat for



Humanity. He was also a former member of the Dial Radio Club, WD8NKR. Les is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Phyllis (Patton) Mills; daughter, Carolyn (Russ) Young; son,



Kelly (Patti) Mills; grandchildren, Amanda (Rob) Simmons, Benjamin Young, Katie Mills, Zoe Mills and Krista Mitchell; great grandchildren, Lucy and Arya Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim Mills; and a sister, Joyce Mills Hatten. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, with Reverend Scott Robertson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com