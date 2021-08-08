MILLS, Onnolee J.



Onnolee J. Mills, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in her residence. She retired from Kettering City Schools after thirty years. Onnolee was a member of the Church of the Cross in Kettering and former member of League of Women Voters. She is survived by her husband David Mills; son



Gregory (Anne) Vawter; daughter Georgia Gregory; step-son Stephen (Lisa) Mills; step-daughter Stacy (Ron) Sochocki; two brothers Lowell Morris and Gary (Jeannie) Morris; two sisters LaRene (Jack) Bruggeman and Lynn (Jerry) Vogt; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Morris and thirteen nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Juanita Morris; brother Ross Morris and sister-in-law Phyllis Morris. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers



memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at



