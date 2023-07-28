Mills, Phyllis



Phyllis Patton Mills, 89, of Monroe, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on January 1, 1934 to parents, Robert and Thelma (Pruitt) Patton. Phyllis had worked as the volunteer coordinator for Doty House, retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a woman of strong faith and was an active longtime member of First Baptist Church of Middletown, where she was a visitation assistant. Phyllis loved her family and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carolyn (Russ) Young; son, Kelly (Patti) Mills; grandchildren, Amanda (Rob) Simmons, Benjamin Young, Katie Mills, Zoe Mills & Krista Mitchell; great granddaughter, Lucy Simmons; sisters, Judie Patrick & Patricia Liljestrand; brother, Phillip Patton; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Leslie F. Mills; parents; brother, Robert Patton; and great granddaughter, Arya Rose Simmons. Funeral Service will be Monday, July 31, 2023 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave, Middletown with Reverend Dr. K. Scott Robertson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



