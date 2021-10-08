dayton-daily-news logo
MILLS, Scott Lee

58, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away of October 1, 2021, after a battle with covid. He was surrounded by family and friends, both near and far through phone calls and FaceTime. He is survived by his son, Donald. He is also survived by several

brothers and sisters, including Deidra Eggar and Alvyn aka Skeeter (Paula) Haley. He had several special nieces and

nephews including Cheyenne Montgomery, Tiffany aka Bubbles (Brian) Grieashamer, and Valerie aka Valley Girl (Brian) Bruski. He also had several great-nieces and great-nephews he referred to as HIS

HEATHENS, including Isabella, Kayleigh, Michaela, Caitlyn, Brian, Jonathan, Andrew, and Sadie. He also leaves behind several friends, Kelly, and Keven. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Dean Mills, his mother Sharon Neffenger, and second mother, Teresa Joyce Mills. Scott had a HUGE heart and never met a stranger. He also had many close friends who were family to him. A private memorial service will be held at his home on Saturday and Sunday. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

